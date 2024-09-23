Yingling Aviation Acquires Bevan Aviation

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Yingling Aviation (“Yingling” or the “Company”), a leading, full-service provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and fixed-base operation (FBO) services to business and general aviation customers throughout the United States, announced that it has acquired Bevan Aviation (“Bevan”), a premier aircraft maintenance provider based in Wichita, Kansas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1954 and located at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (KICT), Bevan offers a comprehensive range of services ranging from avionics repair and installation to aircraft inspection and maintenance. Bevan’s capabilities span both the latest technologies in the avionics industry, as well as earlier generations of communications systems, auto pilots, navigation units, GPS units, and transponders.

“We are excited to welcome the Bevan team to Yingling and look forward to leveraging their decades of avionics expertise to continue to add value for our growing customer base,” said Bob Rasberry, CEO of Yingling Aviation. “Bringing Bevan into the Yingling family will deliver additional capacity and technical capabilities enabling us to continue meeting the rising demand for maintenance and refurbishment of aircraft.”

“The team at Bevan Aviation is excited about the future and looks forward to joining forces with Yingling. With our combined expertise, we can continue to focus on delivering quality avionics retrofits, aircraft maintenance, and bench repairs while providing additional capabilities for our valued customers,” added Jacob Kinsey, Vice President & Sales Manager of Bevan Aviation. “Our shared commitment to team-driven collaboration, common heritage in Wichita and focus on delivering excellence only help solidify a bright future of growth together.”

“The addition of Bevan underscores our commitment to building a best-in-class platform in aircraft repair and maintenance that is strategically located and positioned to deliver a service standard of excellence to the business aviation market,” said Jon Nemo, Managing Partner at AE Industrial Partners. “This acquisition adds depth to Yingling’s avionics service capabilities, strengthens capacity in Wichita, and positions the Company for continued growth.”

About Yingling Aviation Yingling is a full-service maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and fixed-base operations (FBO) business located at Dwight D. Eisenhower airport in Wichita, Kansas. Yingling has extensive capabilities from nose to tail, including avionics, interiors, paint, propellers, and parts sales in support of a diverse range of aftermarket customers and their business and general aviation airframes. Learn more at www.yinglingaviation.com.

About Bevan Aviation Located at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (KICT), Bevan Aviation, formerly known as Bevan Rabell, Inc., has excelled in the avionics and maintenance services since its establishment in 1954. Bevan is a leading provider of avionics repair, avionics installation and aircraft maintenance services, specializing in servicing piston aircraft and small jets. Learn more at www.bevanaviation.com.

About AE Industrial Partners AE Industrial Partners is a private investment firm with $6.3 billion of assets under management focused on highly specialized markets including national security, aerospace and industrial services. AE Industrial Partners has completed more than 130 investments in market-leading companies that benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and network of relationships across the sectors where the firm invests. With a commitment to driving value creation in partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, AE Industrial Partners invests across private equity, venture capital, and aerospace leasing.