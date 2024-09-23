PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

You.com, an AI-powered productivity engine, today announced a partnership with Wort & Bild Verlag, Germany's leading health media provider. This collaboration aims to enhance access to health information for millions of readers and streamline editorial processes through AI.

Wort & Bild Verlag, publisher of Apotheken Umschau, Germany's highest-circulating health magazine with 15.97 million readers per month and 44.62 million page impressions, will integrate You.com's AI capabilities into its digital platforms and editorial workflows.

Key features of the partnership include:

AI-Enhanced Search for Apotheken Umschau : You.com will provide AI-generated summaries with citations, allowing users to quickly access relevant information from Apotheken Umschau's extensive health knowledge base. Future plans include an AI chatbot interface to further improve user experience. Intelligent Document Summarization : Wort & Bild Verlag's editorial team will be supported by You.com's AI to generate concise summaries of lengthy documents, speeding up research and decision-making processes. This feature will later be integrated directly into Wort & Bild Verlag's Content Management System.

"Our partnership with You.com aligns with our mission to provide millions of Germans with the highest quality health information," said Andreas Arntzen, CEO of Wort & Bild Verlag. "By integrating You.com's AI capabilities, we're creating new ways for our readers to tap into our wealth of health-related knowledge."

"At You.com, we're looking forward to partnering with Wort & Bild to make health information more accessible to millions of readers through AI answer APIs. We’re also excited to see You.com’s AI agents used as part of the editorial process,” said Richard Socher, founder and CEO of You.com.

As part of this partnership, Wort & Bild Verlag reporters and editors will get access to You.com's Team Plan. Editorial teams can access You.com’s AI agents for research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. They can also build, discover, and share their own custom AI agents for various tasks.

