MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced its recognition as a Trailblazer in the Everest Group 's Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Products Assessment. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores YPrime's commitment to improving patient participation and engagement in clinical trials through innovative, experience-centric, and quality-driven technology.

"We are thrilled to be named a Trailblazer by the Everest Group," said Jim Corrigan, CEO of YPrime. "This recognition shows that our hard work in transforming clinical trials is paying off. At YPrime, we have always considered ourselves trailblazers, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in patient engagement and clinical trial technologies for all stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

"Patient engagement has become a critical component of clinical trials, increasingly recognized as a key factor to trial success by sponsors. As digital technology adoption in clinical trial gains momentum, patient-centric approaches are becoming the cornerstone for trial retention, data accuracy, and regulatory compliance. The future of clinical trials involves using technology to empower participation, improve adherence, and ultimately drive better trial outcomes," says Nisarg Shah, Practice Director at Everest Group." YPrime's clinical trial technology platform offers patient engagement features across eConsent and eCOA, leveraging user-friendly design, personalization, and behavioral science to drive patient retention and adherence. Their focus on creating patient-centric and user-intuitive solutions for clinical trials has led to YPrime being recognized as a Trailblazer in the Clinical Trial Patient Engagement Trailblazer Assessment 2024."

YPrime's forward-thinking approach is rooted in its comprehensive strategy for advancing science and health through innovative eCOA, IRT, patient engagement, and eConsent solutions. The company improves patient retention by delivering personalized and intuitive experiences while consistently developing solutions that address the evolving needs of clinical trial participants, site personnel, and sponsors.