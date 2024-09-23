MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, the leading pioneer in clinical trial technology, today announced the release of a comprehensive research report that sheds light on the technology experiences and preferences of clinical trial site personnel. The report, A Sponsor's Guide to Leveraging Site Insights for Smarter Technology Decisions, offers crucial insights for clinical trial sponsors seeking to enhance site experience, patient compliance, and overall trial efficiency with technologies aligned to users’ needs and preferences.

The research, based on a survey of 100 clinical trial site personnel (95% investigators, 5% other roles), reveals a significant gap between sponsor-provided technologies and the actual needs of sites. Key findings include:

47% cite difficulties teaching participants how to use their devices and ePRO system as a key issue keeping them up at night.

60% say sponsors rarely or never gain site input when selecting an eCOA platform for a study.

72% do not feel adequately trained in using the eCOA platform(s) before the study begins, and 71% do not feel adequately trained to help their clinical trial participants with ePRO data collection.

“This research validates YPrime’s proactive focus on user-centric design in clinical trial technologies,” said Mike Hughes, Chief Product Officer of YPrime. “We’ve implemented dedicated teams and systems to develop intuitive applications prioritizing user needs. Our solutions improve efficiency and compliance, enhancing the overall trial experience. We are inspired to make life better for patients and clinicians.”

The report offers guidance to sponsors about improving technology effectiveness by involving site personnel in technology selection, prioritizing integration and interoperability, investing in comprehensive training programs, emphasizing user-friendly interfaces, and continuously gathering and acting on feedback. These strategies address key concerns such as lack of integration, insufficient training, and the need for greater user-friendliness in clinical trial technologies.