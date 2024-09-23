Yuga Labs and Faraway Release “Dookey Dash: Unclogged”

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with game developer and publisher Faraway, have announced the global launch of Dookey Dash: Unclogged. The game was made available in select regions ahead of today’s global release. Unlike the original game which required an NFT to play, the sequel is open to the public, giving anyone the opportunity to enter a seasonal tournament with over $1 million in prizes.

image credit: Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs released the original Dookey Dash in January 2023 and required ownership of a Sewer Pass NFT to play. Players with the highest scores qualified for rewards, which included the top prize of a digital one-of-one Golden Key awarded to Twitch streamer Mongraal, who sold the key for $1.6M.

“The first release had an amazing response, so it made sense to expand beyond web3. Dookey Dash: Unclogged is a casual, intuitive game that anyone can enjoy, but the token-gating can be a restrictive entry point. In the sequel, anyone can play whether they are an NFT-holder or not,” said Faraway Chief Product Officer Spencer Tucker.

Players who don’t qualify for the seasonal tournament still have ample opportunities to win each week with competitions for other prizes. In-game content such as boosts, coins, and skins round out the rewards in both weekly and seasonal competitions.

Dookey Dash: Unclogged is not just a game; it's a gateway. “This is how we get Yuga and Bored Ape Yacht Club into a million pockets. For the first time, we’re opening up the ecosystem to anyone with a mobile device,” added Yuga Labs CEO Greg Solano.

New to Dookey Dash: Unclogged is the “creator mode” feature. The integration of Faraway’s Creator Suite empowers players to upload 3D models or 2D art and create on-chain avatars, vehicles, stickers, and more as playable in-game content. These assets can be sold on Faraway’sShop and used in over 9,000 gaming experiences, providing monetization opportunities for creators and interoperable owned content for players.

“Whether you’re a pro gunning for the ultimate prize, a casual gamer looking to enjoy the campaign, or a content creator looking to build your brand and monetize your work, Dookey Dash has something for everyone,” said Yuga Labs CEO Greg Solano.

The game’s first season kicks off today with weekly recurring in-game leaderboard events where players compete for Golden Plungers, an in-game asset that grants the player access to an end-of-season esports tournament where qualified players compete for $1 million in prizes.

