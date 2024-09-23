FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced the appointment of Richard Walker as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Walker will launch and organize a variety of enterprise technology initiatives, including integrating artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered tools within Zefiro’s current digital verification network ecosystem and carbon offset marketplace partnerships, to help advance the growth of the Company’s innovative methane reduction projects and carbon credit portfolios.

Mr. Walker has over thirty years of experience in commercial information technology strategy, most recently as a senior partner in Bain & Company’s Financial Services and Enterprise Technology practices. Mr. Walker has also held senior executive roles with Deloitte, IBM, and BearingPoint.

Pictured above, Richard Walker has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented, “Now more than ever, forging bespoke digital asset and information strategies is critical to gaining an edge in environmental remediation services. Richard Walker has decades of experience harnessing the latest advancements in enterprise technology to help bolster countless profitable initiatives for leading investment, management consulting, and industrial research institutions, and his rare expertise will be critical to accelerating Zefiro’s commercial momentum.”

Richard Walker commented, “From building crypto-based payment systems to establishing cutting-edge information delivery channels, I have always sought leadership roles that have challenged my colleagues and I to advance key projects via the implementation of game-changing technologies. Zefiro’s comprehensive commercial blueprint addresses long-standing environmental remediation sector gaps, and I cannot wait to do my part to help ensure that my new teammates – whether they are plugging toxic oil and gas wells across the country or establishing a vibrant, global marketplace for methane abatement project-backed carbon credit offerings – can access critical tools like AI to continue pushing this Company forward. I am excited to share more about our unique, tech-powered solutions in the coming weeks.”

As part of his responsibilities in Bain & Company’s enterprise technology operations, Mr. Walker assisted global and regional banks, hedge funds, and digital payments and asset companies in their efforts to bolster digital transformation strategies, fortify technological architecture, solidify cloud migration services, and modernize IT operating models. Mr. Walker also co-led the firm’s go-to-market practice for Web3 within the financial services division, which prioritized leveraging various blockchain, tokenization, and digital identity solutions to help transform clients’ digital asset infrastructure. Prior to his tenure at Bain & Company, Mr. Walker served as a Principal at Deloitte for over twelve years, helping lead blockchain and digital assets for the firm’s Financial Services practice and crafting technology and operations strategies for banking and securities industry clients. Mr. Walker also previously served as IBM’s Head of IT Strategy for Financial Services and as a Managing Director at BearingPoint specializing in technology consulting for United Kingdom-based financial services sector clients.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

