Zinnia, a leading life & annuity insurance technology services company, and LPL Financial (LPL) announced today a strategic relationship providing LPL’s network of more than 23,000 financial advisors a simplified way to find, recommend, fulfill, and service life insurance for their clients.

Policygenius Pro by Zinnia is a turnkey insurance platform that will help LPL’s network of financial advisors and credit unions accelerate life insurance sales and enable their clients to access the wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options.

By leveraging these unique quoting tools from Zinnia along with its built-in referral processes, LPL advisors can significantly cut down on time spent on life insurance applications and cut placement times, while providing their clients top-tier customer service. LPL advisors receive support from a team of expert licensed insurance agents from Policygenius for case management, underwriting, and product support.

“Our goal is to help our financial professionals build a competitive business while serving their clients’ best interests and we're proud to work with Zinnia, which is paving the way in simplifying insurance for agents and consumers,” Tim Dona, SVP of Insurance at LPL, said. “Life insurance is a necessary component of any client’s financial plan, but the fragmented nature of the industry makes it challenging for our advisors to provide a smooth client experience in a timely manner. Aligning with Policygenius Pro is a huge step in the right direction to helping our advisors spend less time chasing administrative requirements and more time helping American families with their goal of achieving financial security.”

“Our solution simplifies the fulfillment process for advisors and is central to our vision to transform how advisors find, recommend, fulfill, and service life insurance for their clients,” John Borley, Senior Director of Business Development at Zinnia, said. “We’re excited to align with such an innovative institution that believes in our vision of building the modern rails of the insurance industry.”

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge Industries business, simplifies insurance. Delivering comprehensive solutions for the industry’s most critical needs and creating the modern rails of the insurance industry, Zinnia better enables carriers and distributors to build, sell, and service insurance, ultimately helping more people get the coverage they need and the service they deserve. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit https://zinnia.com/.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the " Investor Relations " or " Press Releases " section of our website.