SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZKR Orthopedics, Inc., a leader in innovative orthopedic solutions, today announced the successful performance of the first U.S. patella LIFT procedure, initiating its FDA PELICAN trial.

The outpatient surgery was performed on September 19th by Dr. Dennis C. Crawford, Professor of Orthopedics, at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland OR.

"The procedure went very smoothly, took under 45 minutes and the patient was able to begin weight bearing and motion immediately," said Dr. Crawford. "This patient is a 41 year old woman who has been suffering for many years from painful arthritis behind her patella. This new procedure marks a significant advancement in orthopedic care."

ZKR Orthopedics is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of orthopedic solutions and enhancing patient outcomes. The Patella LIFT procedure offers a minimally invasive method to unload the patella and relieve pain without the complications associated with other treatments. Patients are allowed immediate range of motion and weight bearing allowing faster return to activities.

"This is an exciting moment," said CEO Jeffrey Halbrecht, MD. "Finally, patients with knee pain from patellofemoral arthritis and chondromalacia of the patella have a new treatment option that avoids more complex surgeries such as a tibial tubercle osteotomy or knee replacement.”

The ZKR Orthopedics Patella LIFT procedure is less invasive and less expensive than existing options, making the procedure attractive to ASC's and Payors.