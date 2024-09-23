NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Zodia Custody, a leading institution-first digital asset custodian backed by Standard Chartered, SBI Holdings, Northern Trust, and National Australia Bank, today announced a partnership with Solidus Labs, a category-definer in crypto-native compliance and security solutions. This collaboration will bolster Zodia Custody's transaction monitoring capabilities, ensuring comprehensive coverage of both onchain and offchain transactions—further optimizing Zodia’s approach to financial crime risk identification and mitigation.

Solidus Labs' transaction monitoring solution features an asset-agnostic architecture that integrates advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics to provide comprehensive coverage of both fiat and digital asset transactions across any blockchain. This offers Zodia Custody unparalleled flexibility in its monitoring efforts, synthesizing onchain and offchain risk signals to enable early detection of suspicious activities, including fraud, market manipulation, and money laundering, while minimizing false positives.

In the Digital Asset ecosystem which is constantly innovating, robust financial crime controls are of paramount importance, and it is essential that firms continuously seek opportunities for enhancement despite operating in jurisdictions with well-established Anti-Money Laundering regulation, and more recent frameworks like the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) providing clarity for the industry. Zodia Custody’s use of Solidus Labs’ cutting-edge solutions, and the associated partnership between firms is a welcome addition to the digital assets space, for enhancing financial crime risk identification, ensuring ongoing compliance and enabling growth for institutional investors.

Mike Sadarangani, Group Head of Financial Crime Compliance at Zodia Custody, said: “Financial Crime detection and prevention is the cornerstone of enabling innovation and ensuring that businesses in the digital asset space can thrive by preventing the misuse by illicit actors. It brings clarity and certainty to a constantly evolving environment. Our partnership with Solidus Labs further enhances our risk-based approach to on-chain and off-chain transaction monitoring, keeping us at the forefront of regulatory compliance, and in-line with the standards that institutional investors recognize and trust.”

“Zodia Custody’s forward-thinking approach to compliance aligns perfectly with Solidus Labs’ mission to enable safe and secure digital asset trading,” said Asaf Meir, CEO and Founder of Solidus Labs. “Our transaction monitoring modules will empower Zodia to detect anomalies in real-time, ensuring a proactive defense against financial crime across both centralized and decentralized ecosystems. This collaboration solidifies Zodia Custody’s position as a compliance leader in the digital asset space, while further strengthening their institutional offerings.”

Solidus Labs’ HALO Transaction Monitoring (TM) module ensures that compliance teams can get holistic views on customer activity by combining onchain activity with your more traditional offchain TM typologies. This real-time risk management capability provides Zodia Custody with a powerful layer of additional protection, helping the firm maintain its reputation as a trusted, secure custodian for institutional investors.

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is the leading institution-first digital asset custodian by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings and National Australia Bank. It enables institutional investors around the globe to realize the full potential of the digital asset future – simply, safely, and without compromise. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.

Zodia Custody implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a crypto asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended. Zodia Custody (Hong Kong) Limited is registered with the Registry for Trust and Company Service Provider with License Number TC009245 under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), Cap. 615 in respect of its custodial activities in digital assets.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native security and compliance solutions—specializing in trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and staking guard. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow.

To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com