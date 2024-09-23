Sections
September 19, 2024

Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AP News, Associated Press

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Monday, November 4, 2024. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review third quarter 2024 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on November 4, 2024.

About Zoetis As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918926151/en/



Copyright Business Wire 2024.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918926151/en

