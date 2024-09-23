VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, rolled out a series of enhancements to its AI-driven ZoomInfo Copilot solution that are helping sellers capture nearly 25% more pipeline.
ZoomInfo Copilot equips the entire sales team with on-demand account insights and real-time buying signals, applying generative AI to predict your pipeline. You get powerful AI-guided recommendations about who to contact, when to engage, and even what to say.
ZoomInfo Copilot users say they’re booking nearly 60% more meetings and demos per week, and 51% say they’re the first sales team to engage with an account because of it, helping their teams close deals faster. The latest product enhancements include:
New Integrations Connect Your Entire Tech Stack
An Expanding Universe of Real-Time Signals
○ Funding: Major funding rounds in the last 90 days.
○ Podcast Mention Tracking: Insights when key contacts at target accounts participate in relevant podcasts.
○ Partnerships: Initiatives related to service agreements, outsourcing agreements, agreement mediations, contract extensions, and other collaborative efforts.
○ M&A: The consolidation of companies or assets through various types of financial transactions.
○ IPO: Efforts related to an initial public offering or a stock market launch where company shares are sold to institutional and individual investors.
○ Projects: All news and internal insights related to department-specific initiatives that are being planned, currently in flight, or recently completed.
○ Pain Points: Challenges a company or organization might encounter that could have negative impacts.
○ Buying Group Changes: A contact in the Buying Group joined or departed your Target Account.
○ New C-Suite in Buying Group: A new contact in your Buying Group has joined the C-Suite.
○ Layoffs: Layoffs at a company in your ICP/Account List.
○ Hiring Plans: Growth or reduction in the number of roles posted in a department or buying group at a company in your ICP/Account List.
○ Earning Call Summaries: Insights into a company’s strategic direction through summaries of public company earnings calls.
○ Submitted or Abandon Forms: Submitted or abandoned forms show when website visitors' interact with forms on your website with alerts showing completed and abandoned forms.
○ Account Fit Score: Accounts with the greatest potential for success.
○ Websight Spike: A target account recently visited pages on your websites and domains.
○ Account Level Intent: A target account is actively researching one or more of your intent topic clusters, and has seen an increase in their Account Level Intent score in either the past day (for AI Enterprise package) or past week (for AI Advanced package).
Advanced On-Demand Account Insights
A Better Sales Experience
“Because of ZoomInfo Copilot, we’ve seen a 700% increase in our team’s usage of the ZoomInfo Sales platform,” said Cass Anderson, VP of revenue operations at Drips, a conversation-as-a-service and customer engagement platform. “As a RevOps professional, I’m always looking for ways to optimize sales efficiency. ZoomInfo Copilot is a starting point for our reps and cuts out a lot of the hard work of that initial outreach by identifying the right companies and contacts and then tailoring the message with specific pain points and ways our offerings actually help them solve those problems.”
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
