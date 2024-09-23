VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, rolled out a series of enhancements to its AI-driven ZoomInfo Copilot solution that are helping sellers capture nearly 25% more pipeline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918574142/en/

ZoomInfo Copilot users get instant notifications of key account activity across multiple channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams, email and in-app, so they never miss an opportunity to engage. (Photo: Business Wire)

ZoomInfo Copilot equips the entire sales team with on-demand account insights and real-time buying signals, applying generative AI to predict your pipeline. You get powerful AI-guided recommendations about who to contact, when to engage, and even what to say.

ZoomInfo Copilot users say they’re booking nearly 60% more meetings and demos per week, and 51% say they’re the first sales team to engage with an account because of it, helping their teams close deals faster. The latest product enhancements include:

New Integrations Connect Your Entire Tech Stack

Customer Insights : You can now integrate Gong in ZoomInfo Copilot to unlock valuable insights from customer interactions.

Social Proof Integrations : Easily incorporate social proof into emails and detect customer dissatisfaction and potential churn risk by pulling AI-driven insights from G2 and TrustRadius .

Breaking Alerts : Get instant notifications of key account activity across multiple channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams , email and in-app, to ensure you never miss an opportunity to engage.

Tie data sources together: Our bi-directional integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics , and others allow users to leverage their first-party data in parallel to ZoomInfo data, including setting up target accounts, writeback activity into their CRM, and advanced filtering.

An Expanding Universe of Real-Time Signals

Comprehensive Context : Select context-rich insights to incorporate in your AI-crafted emails, including C-suite and buying group changes, hiring plans, buyer intent, and Scoops.

Customizability : Provide additional freeform context to your AI-generated emails to tailor your communications even further.

A Signal for Every Scenario: To keep sellers updated on their accounts, ZoomInfo Copilot pulls signals from a variety of sources, including job postings, earnings call and investor conference transcripts, intent signals from TechnologyAdvice, and relationship intelligence from Ren Systems. Since launch, we’ve added signals that track:

○ Funding: Major funding rounds in the last 90 days.

○ Podcast Mention Tracking: Insights when key contacts at target accounts participate in relevant podcasts.

○ Partnerships: Initiatives related to service agreements, outsourcing agreements, agreement mediations, contract extensions, and other collaborative efforts.

○ M&A: The consolidation of companies or assets through various types of financial transactions.

○ IPO: Efforts related to an initial public offering or a stock market launch where company shares are sold to institutional and individual investors.

○ Projects: All news and internal insights related to department-specific initiatives that are being planned, currently in flight, or recently completed.

○ Pain Points: Challenges a company or organization might encounter that could have negative impacts.

○ Buying Group Changes: A contact in the Buying Group joined or departed your Target Account.

○ New C-Suite in Buying Group: A new contact in your Buying Group has joined the C-Suite.

○ Layoffs: Layoffs at a company in your ICP/Account List.

○ Hiring Plans: Growth or reduction in the number of roles posted in a department or buying group at a company in your ICP/Account List.

○ Earning Call Summaries: Insights into a company’s strategic direction through summaries of public company earnings calls.

○ Submitted or Abandon Forms: Submitted or abandoned forms show when website visitors' interact with forms on your website with alerts showing completed and abandoned forms.

○ Account Fit Score: Accounts with the greatest potential for success.