Zuora Advances Media Solution with New AI Paywall

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today announced new AI enhancements at Subscribed Live London that are now available for the world’s leading media companies. Zuora customers can instantly activate its AI paywall in minutes for a deeper understanding of subscriber behavior to drive conversion and revenue growth.

With more pressure than ever in today’s competitive media environment, success in the Paywall 3.0 era hinges on tailored offers that resonate with each user, delivered at the most appropriate time for every individual. Agile systems and technologies are required to continuously adjust pricing and packaging strategies at scale, and have become an increasingly important competitive advantage for media companies. But rolling out new offers, adjusting pricing, integrating new payment methods and designing new bundles require quality data, and manual processes that are often time intensive, which can hinder revenue growth.

Over 100 of the world’s leading media and publishing brands, including many of the global top 10 revenue generators, use Zuora to better understand individual subscriber preferences and create tailored offers. Now with its AI paywall, Zuora leverages reinforcement learning to continuously adapt subscriber acquisition strategies, dynamically adjusting access and offers based on specific interactions. Customers can easily drag-and-drop to activate these new AI capabilities, instantly learning from the numerous data sources already integrated into Zuora. Designed to fit into an existing tech stack, Zuora’s solution for media companies can be added without displacing a single system, connecting with over 30 extensions for the media industry, including CRM, data and analytics tools.

Customers have seen:

Up to a 54% increase in conversion

Up to a 61% increase in revenue

“Media companies need to be able to move rapidly to keep subscribers engaged as new competitive options launch every day,” said Chris Scott, Chief Design Officer at Zuora. “Outdated methods like propensity scoring can’t learn fast enough to respond in an ever changing market, and can hold companies back by modeling based on historical data. Zuora leverages AI that can give each customer a deeply personalized experience with the right offer at the right time, while eliminating time and investment spent on manual testing.”

To learn more about creating, testing and iterating paywall strategies with AI-powered decision making on Zuora, visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue accounting, Zuora’s flexible, modular software platform is designed to help companies evolve monetization strategies with customer demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, The New York Times, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s leading combination of technology and expertise to turn recurring relationships and recurring revenue into recurring growth. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

