Alice Elaine Yoder Zakarison and Russell Arvid Zakarison

Neither Elaine nor Russell were much for anyone “making a fuss” or spending money on obituaries, but now that both have passed, it is the right time to share their story.

Elaine was born on Oct. 16, 1933, in Miss Effie’s Birthing Home on Main Street in Pullman. Her father founded the Sociology and Economics departments at (then) Washington State College. She grew up on College Hill and attended Pullman High School, class of 1951.

Russell was born “in a shack just outside of Chinook, Mont.,” on July 14, 1932. His parents moved to Whitman County in 1936 and began farming north of Pullman. Russell spent his entire life working on the farm. He graduated from Pullman High School, class of 1950.

Russell and Elaine met while serving on the PHS Student Council, under the watchful eye of principal Oscar Gladish. Elaine was smitten, to the point that she switched instruments in Dana Cleveland’s PHS band to sit closer to Russell, who played the trumpet. Russell claimed that he fell for “the smartest and the prettiest girl” in the high school.

Not all thought it a good match. Russell would occasionally climb out the window of the band room and head for the local city club downtown, which got him labeled as a bit of a “ne’er-do-well” by Principal Gladish. Gladish even called Elaine into his office to discourage her from dating the older farm boy. But Elaine and Russell stayed together, getting married on June 1, 1953, in the Congregational Church. A year later, they graduated together from Washington State University, Elaine in sociology, Russell in agriculture. During their years at WSU, Russell served in the National Guard, winning a number of awards. Elaine was extremely active in the student YWCA.