Anne Christopher, formerly of Pullman, went to glory on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. Anne was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Prosser, Wash., the second child to Karl and Patricia Clayton of Benton City, Wash. Anne graduated from Hermiston High School in 1954. Anne took classes at the Tri-Cities Business College in Kennewick and worked for General Electric in Richland.
Anne met Jon Christopher who was serving in the U.S. Army, and they were married in Kennewick on Dec. 17, 1955. Anne and Jon moved to Genoa, Colo., in 1958 where Jon had his first high school teaching assignment. Jon’s next teaching assignment was in Tracy, Calif. Jon and Anne had three children, Anthony, Sherri and Kelley. Anne continued her education at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo graduating in 1968 with a degree in English/elementary education.
Jon and Anne moved the family to Pullman in August 1968. Anne started substitute teaching in the Pullman area and in 1969 she got a position with the Pullman School District teaching third grade at Edison Elementary. Anne later transferred to Jefferson Elementary. Anne earned her master’s degree from Washington State University in 1978. Anne taught for 24 years in Pullman.
Anne accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized in the river near Clarkston. Anne quietly supported Jon’s work with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for many years.
After they retired, Jon and Anne enjoyed time at Leisure World in Mesa, Ariz. In her final days, Anne was cared for with love at Fairwood Retirement Village in Spokane.
Anne is survived by son Anthony, daughters Sherri (Ray) Hopkins, and Kelley (Kurt) Guelich, brother Don (JoAnn) Clayton, sister Karla Dagley and brother Gary (Vickey) Clayton. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren Laurel (Cody), Grant (Elise), Ryan (Tori) Guelich, Josiah Hopkins and many great-grandchildren and nephews/nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse or Yakima County FCA. A service will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman.