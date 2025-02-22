Anne Christopher, formerly of Pullman, went to glory on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. Anne was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Prosser, Wash., the second child to Karl and Patricia Clayton of Benton City, Wash. Anne graduated from Hermiston High School in 1954. Anne took classes at the Tri-Cities Business College in Kennewick and worked for General Electric in Richland.

Anne met Jon Christopher who was serving in the U.S. Army, and they were married in Kennewick on Dec. 17, 1955. Anne and Jon moved to Genoa, Colo., in 1958 where Jon had his first high school teaching assignment. Jon’s next teaching assignment was in Tracy, Calif. Jon and Anne had three children, Anthony, Sherri and Kelley. Anne continued her education at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo graduating in 1968 with a degree in English/elementary education.

Jon and Anne moved the family to Pullman in August 1968. Anne started substitute teaching in the Pullman area and in 1969 she got a position with the Pullman School District teaching third grade at Edison Elementary. Anne later transferred to Jefferson Elementary. Anne earned her master’s degree from Washington State University in 1978. Anne taught for 24 years in Pullman.