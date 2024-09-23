Arthur W. “Bud” Hall, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, died peacefully at home in Genesee, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. He was 84. He flew fast planes, drove fast cars and lived his life passionately until the end.
Bud was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Kansas City, Mo. He grew up in small town Alva, Okla., where the local police had his parents on speed dial, see “fast cars.” He graduated from Alva High School in 1957 and made his way to West Point Military Academy. He loved tanks, until he discovered fast planes. He graduated in 1963 and transferred to the Air Force so he could pursue his new passion of being a fighter pilot.
Bud flew 4500 combat hours in Vietnam in the F-105 Thunderchief “Thud” and the F-4E “Phantom.” Afterward, he did an exchange tour with the RAF (Royal Air Force) and became one of the first Americans to fly the Harrier Jump Jet, going on to train American fighter pilots to fly it. Later, at Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, he became a founding member of the Aggressors Fighter Squadron, created to improve the air-to-air combat ability of military fighter pilots. He concluded his 23 years of service at MacDill, AFB in Tampa, Fla., while looking forward to retirement.
After retiring Bud became a jack of all trades. He was an operations officer for the Albuquerque Airport. He and Louise moved to Natchez, Mich., where they hosted Pilgrimage tours at their plantation home Gloucester, the home of the first governor of the Mississippi Territory.
After arriving in Genesee, Bud became a fixture in the community. He was an active member in the Genesee Community Church, Commander of American Legion Bielenberg-Schooler Post 58, and became both infamous and beloved as a school bus driver for the Genesee School District. He currently holds the record of being the only person to be issued a speeding ticket while driving his bus, much to the students’ delight. He loved harvest and drove every piece of farm equipment he could get his hands on.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sibyl Hall; his brother, John E. Hall and stepdaughter Alicea Zickert. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Louise; his children Ian Hall and Julie Hall-Hyzy and their mother Judith Hall; stepchildren Michael and Patrick Zickert, and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept 21, at the Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash Ave., in Genesee. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. If desired, in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Genesee Community Church or American Legion Bielenberg-Schooler Post 58, 140 E. Walnut St., Genesee, ID 83832, in Bud’s honor.
