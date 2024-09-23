Arthur W. “Bud” Hall, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, died peacefully at home in Genesee, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. He was 84. He flew fast planes, drove fast cars and lived his life passionately until the end.

Bud was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Kansas City, Mo. He grew up in small town Alva, Okla., where the local police had his parents on speed dial, see “fast cars.” He graduated from Alva High School in 1957 and made his way to West Point Military Academy. He loved tanks, until he discovered fast planes. He graduated in 1963 and transferred to the Air Force so he could pursue his new passion of being a fighter pilot.

Bud flew 4500 combat hours in Vietnam in the F-105 Thunderchief “Thud” and the F-4E “Phantom.” Afterward, he did an exchange tour with the RAF (Royal Air Force) and became one of the first Americans to fly the Harrier Jump Jet, going on to train American fighter pilots to fly it. Later, at Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, he became a founding member of the Aggressors Fighter Squadron, created to improve the air-to-air combat ability of military fighter pilots. He concluded his 23 years of service at MacDill, AFB in Tampa, Fla., while looking forward to retirement.

After retiring Bud became a jack of all trades. He was an operations officer for the Albuquerque Airport. He and Louise moved to Natchez, Mich., where they hosted Pilgrimage tours at their plantation home Gloucester, the home of the first governor of the Mississippi Territory.