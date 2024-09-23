Barbara Gish Ulliman, 87, of Moscow, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Barb was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Georgia (Blessing) and Raymond Gish on Dec. 18, 1937, and grew up in the St. Paul area. She earned a bachelor’s in education from St. Benedict’s College in St Joseph, Minn., and embarked on a teaching career.
Barb met Joe Ulliman, the love of her life, in Glacier National Park, and after only 72 hours of being in the same place during seven different visits (over 29 months) Joe and Barb were married in 1961. They began their married life with two years in Germany while Joe was in the U.S. Army. After they returned to the U.S. they moved to Minnesota for Joe to earn his advanced degree.
Barb loved traveling. In addition to living in Germany, she traveled widely in Europe, visited Africa and traveled all around the U.S., often visiting children and grandchildren, relatives and friends. On her journeys she deeply touched many people’s lives. Some became chosen family and adopted into the Ulliman clan, particularly Roni Fortun and family, Greg Nyberg, and Eric and Lauren Torok and their children, John and Sara.
After moving to Moscow in 1974, Barb became very involved in the amazing town she loved to call home. She and Joe were supportive of their own children and the community, where they were presidents of the Moscow Swim Team. They also served on the board of the University of Idaho Symphony. She and two friends, who loved sewing, opened and ran a fabric store in the David Building. Barb supported her community church of St. Augustine Catholic Church with many sewing projects, including banners, signs and vestments. She loved quilting and shared many finished quilts that wrapped up new babies, warmed newlyweds and comforted friends, with many potholders thrown in for good measure. All of her quilting was meant to be used and treasured rather than displayed. After the fabric store, Barb worked for many years at Creighton’s Clothing Store selling beautiful clothing and completing alterations. After retirement, Barb loved finding treasured antiques and collectibles at auctions and stores. Her extensive collection of beautiful things even filled a booth at the Moscow Antique Mall for a while. She particularly enjoyed the hunt for pottery and ceramics, owls, rabbits, foxes, original paintings and anything green.
Barb loved gardening, growing plants and puttering around her yard on a beautiful day. She cherished many friends and enjoyed lunch dates, Bible study and book club. Barb also had a habit of collecting cats (often they’d find her). She loved checking in at the Humane Society and playing with the new kitties when she already had a houseful at home. She passed that love of cats onto her children and grandchildren (there are currently more than 10 Ulliman cats).
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ulliman. She is survived by her children Kathryn (Shawn) Johnson, Anne Ulliman, and Mark (Ann Girand) Ulliman, and grandchildren Olivia, Noah and Isabel Johnson, and Audrey and Aaron Ulliman.
Barb’s thoughtful philanthropy supported the University of Idaho endowment in Joe Ulliman’s memory, The Hope Center, Sojourner’s Alliance, St. Augustine’s Catholic Center, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Humane Society of the Palouse. Donations to these charities, made in Barb’s honor, would be deeply meaningful.
Barb’s celebration of life Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, at St. Augustine Catholic Center, located on the University of Idaho campus, at 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s community hall. In keeping with the celebration theme, please wear joyous colors rather than black.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.