Barbara L. Lentz

Barbara Lentz, 81, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, formerly of Palouse, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, as result of a fall.

Barbara was born on Sept. 20, 1943, to Lee and Anne (Schorzman) Allen, in Wenatchee.

After graduating from Eastmont High School in Wenatchee, she attended Central Washington University, completed her studies in Education and gained her Masters of Education (1987) from Washington State University.

In 1962 she met Martin Lentz in Ellensburg, Wash., at CWU, they were married on March 22, 1964, and moved to Pullman that fall.

They adopted sons Scott (1969) and Brian (1970) while residing in Albion.

In 1971 they purchased property on the southeast edge of Kamiak Butte on the Palouse. In 1972 the family had joined the Peace Corps and served in Saipan, Micronesia, for two years. Their time in the Peace Corps allowed them to travel extensively in Southeast Asia as part of their service. They were part of a pilot project that allowed families to serve together and they were the success story to the program.