Barbara L. Lentz

Barbara Lentz, 81, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, formerly of Palouse, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, as result of a fall.
Barbara was born on Sept. 20, 1943, to Lee and Anne (Schorzman) Allen, in Wenatchee.
After graduating from Eastmont High School in Wenatchee, she attended Central Washington University, completed her studies in Education and gained her Masters of Education (1987) from Washington State University.
In 1962 she met Martin Lentz in Ellensburg, Wash., at CWU, they were married on March 22, 1964, and moved to Pullman that fall.
They adopted sons Scott (1969) and Brian (1970) while residing in Albion.
In 1971 they purchased property on the southeast edge of Kamiak Butte on the Palouse. In 1972 the family had joined the Peace Corps and served in Saipan, Micronesia, for two years. Their time in the Peace Corps allowed them to travel extensively in Southeast Asia as part of their service. They were part of a pilot project that allowed families to serve together and they were the success story to the program.
They returned to Palouse in 1974 and began plans to build their home on their property. In 1977, the distinct octagon home on the end of the butte was completed.
Barbara retired from WSU in 2001 after 25 years as the head academic adviser for the General Studies program. Since retirement Barbara and Martin traveled extensively domestically and around the world, exploring the splendor and diversity, finally settling down in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Barbara was a diehard WSU sports fan, as well as following the Seattle Seahawks and Gonzaga basketball. She was active in her P.E.O. group in Kona and enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower beds.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Martin; Barbara’s sisters Toni (Jonathan) Lawrence, of Wenatchee; Becky Chaussee, of Sparks, Nev.; son Brian (Cathy), of Palouse, and their daughters Kendra and Morgan; and son Scott (Joelle) Lentz from Coeur d’Alene.
She was loved by an extensive group of extended family and close friends worldwide who have reached out with thoughts and condolences.
In lieu of flowers we request any memorials be sent to: P.E.O. International, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312-2899. Checks can be made payable to: P.E.O. Foundation, please designate that the funds go to: “Cottey College in memory of Barbara Lentz,” or donate online to P.E.O. Sisters at: peo-portal.com/donations?step=0.
