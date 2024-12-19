Beverly Patricia ‘Pat’ Gearhiser, 1930-2024

Beverly Patricia “Pat” Gearhiser died in an automobile accident on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Pat loved to square dance and round dance. She was also an entrepreneur. She served as president, manager and virologist for a company she started that manufactured veterinary vaccines. She also founded and directed a company that manufactured freeze-marking equipment and promoted a worldwide system for animal identification.
Pat was preceded in death by two husbands, R. Keith Farrell and Hartman “Bill” Gearhiser. She is survived by her loving partner of 19 years, Richard Tavis, and three children: Sherrie Farrell, Chuck Gearhiser and Susan Gearhiser Owens. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pat will be missed by all who loved her. Please make any memorial bequests in her name to Pullman Child Welfare (509) 338-0801.