Beverly Patricia ‘Pat’ Gearhiser, 1930-2024

Pat was preceded in death by two husbands, R. Keith Farrell and Hartman “Bill” Gearhiser. She is survived by her loving partner of 19 years, Richard Tavis, and three children: Sherrie Farrell, Chuck Gearhiser and Susan Gearhiser Owens. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Pat will be missed by all who loved her. Please make any memorial bequests in her name to Pullman Child Welfare (509) 338-0801.