Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 17, 2024

Brent Hutcheson

Brent John Hutcheson, 55, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Brent was born Dec. 17, 1968, right behind his twin brother Brian, to Robert James and Vera Rosamond Ulinder Hutcheson.

Brent attended grade school in Juliaetta and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1987. He was part of the Tigers “Black Magic” football team and was the Idaho state lineman of the year his senior year.

He worked at George F. Brocke and Sons in Kendrick before diabetes forced him into retirement.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brent is survived by his beloved dog, Pi Pi, sisters Sharon Barr, of Cheyenne, Wyo., Ruth Ann (Stan), of Glasgow, Mont., brother Paul (Rita), of Juliaetta, adopted mother Marge Alexander, of Kendrick, as well as several special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Brian, sister Nancy and brother David.

A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, May 17, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Kendrick. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 17
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 17
Ruth Sweeney
ObituariesOct. 17
Margaret A. Lamb
ObituariesOct. 17
Deaths
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 16
Deaths
Donald E. Pinard
ObituariesOct. 12
Donald E. Pinard
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
ObituariesOct. 12
Shirley J. (Ward) Jones, 98, longtime Moscow resident
Molly Jean Flora
ObituariesOct. 12
Molly Jean Flora
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
ObituariesOct. 12
William A. Bartlett, 79, Potlatch
Dana E. Magnuson
ObituariesOct. 12
Dana E. Magnuson
JoAnne Lindquist
ObituariesOct. 10
JoAnne Lindquist
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy