Brent Hutcheson

Brent John Hutcheson, 55, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Brent was born Dec. 17, 1968, right behind his twin brother Brian, to Robert James and Vera Rosamond Ulinder Hutcheson.

Brent attended grade school in Juliaetta and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1987. He was part of the Tigers “Black Magic” football team and was the Idaho state lineman of the year his senior year.

He worked at George F. Brocke and Sons in Kendrick before diabetes forced him into retirement.