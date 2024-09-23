Sections
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024

Brian Paul Magelky, of Moscow

story image illustation

May 26, 1956 – Sept. 25, 2024

———

Brian is survived by his wife, Julie Magelky; daughter Jennifer Magelky-Seiler (husband, Larkin Seiler); son Aaron Magelky; brother Bruce Magelky (wife Linda); brother David Magelky (wife Becky); sister Stephanie Magelky; sister Nancy Kelly (husband, Tim); brother-in-law Tim Womack (wife Camy); sister-in-law Pam Bell (husband Rod); sister-in-law Shelly Womack (partner David Swing); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Potlatch Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch.

To sign the online guestbook or to send a condolence to the family go to shorts funeral chapel.com.

