Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024
Brian Paul Magelky, of Moscow
story image illustation

May 26, 1956 – Sept. 25, 2024

———

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brian is survived by his wife, Julie Magelky; daughter Jennifer Magelky-Seiler (husband, Larkin Seiler); son Aaron Magelky; brother Bruce Magelky (wife Linda); brother David Magelky (wife Becky); sister Stephanie Magelky; sister Nancy Kelly (husband, Tim); brother-in-law Tim Womack (wife Camy); sister-in-law Pam Bell (husband Rod); sister-in-law Shelly Womack (partner David Swing); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Potlatch Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch.

To sign the online guestbook or to send a condolence to the family go to shorts funeral chapel.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 3
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesOct. 3
Jon ‘Casey’ Williams
ObituariesOct. 3
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 3
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
Related
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 2
Death
Michael Eugene Barr
ObituariesSep. 28
Michael Eugene Barr
Darrell Conley Kent
ObituariesSep. 28
Darrell Conley Kent
Jim Askins
ObituariesSep. 28
Jim Askins
Randal ‘Randy’ Francis Rice
ObituariesSep. 28
Randal ‘Randy’ Francis Rice
Sarah Kathryn Perrin
ObituariesSep. 26
Sarah Kathryn Perrin
Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner
ObituariesSep. 26
Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy