Captain Daniel Paul Shoemaker, U.S. Army (retired), 45, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Sandpoint. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Lakeview Funeral Home, 301 S. Olive Ave., in Sandpoint, with military honors. A reception will follow at the V.F.W. Hall.

“Life has improved immeasurably since I have been forced to stop taking it seriously.”

Dan was born on June 8, 1979, in Little Rock, Ark., to Terry and Kathy Shoemaker. He graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Ark. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a tank mechanic with the 4th Infantry Division in Kuwait. After discharge, Dan enrolled in the University of Arkansas and graduated with a pre-law degree, earning a commission as a U.S. Army Cavalry Officer. Dan served as a beloved and respected platoon leader in “Battle” Company, 5-20th, 3-2 Stryker Brigade, where he deployed to Diyala, Iraq, in 2009. On June 11, 2010, Captain Shoemaker was wounded in an enemy attack while leading his platoon on a combat patrol in Jalula, Iraq. Despite being severely injured, he led his platoon through the engagement, relinquishing command only when medically evacuated from the battlefield. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals for his exemplary service as a combat leader.

While recovering from his wounds and a service-connected brain tumor, Dan led his fellow soldiers in a wounded soldier climbing program in Washington’s Cascade Mountains before being medically retired in 2012. Following the Army, Dan continued to serve his country as a leader in veteran outdoor programs. He helped veterans through their own post-war recovery and worked to defend the public lands he loved so much. One of his most fulfilling experiences was volunteering in Namibia, Africa, to help protect endangered rhinos.