Carolyn J. Wyatt, Ph.D.

Carolyn passed away in peace, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, surrounded by family after a short illness at Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle.

Our girl was born on July 4, 1946, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Burl E. Wyatt and Harriett Wyatt. She grew up in a lovely small town “where everyone knew everyone” attending grade school and graduating from Ruthven High School. In high school she played girls six-on-six basketball, played trumpet and piano and excelled in her studies. Never wanting to be the center of attention she developed the skills, temperament, sincerity and willingness to do the work to be a leader. Competitive and loved in a family where her father, uncle and three brothers became veterinarians. She was never one to cause a ruckus as a sports fan however she was always willing to laugh out loud.

She attended Morningside College graduating with a degree in mathematics and education. She taught in Aspen, Colo., for six years in a beautiful place with great teachers where she learned to become a very accomplished skier enjoying the outdoors winter and summer. In 1979, she married Jarrett Newbrey Ph.D., a veterinary anatomist at Washington State University. Both were important to the veterinary family at WSU. Carolyn attended and received a masters and doctorate in psychology at WSU entering practice with Nancy Sasser Ph.D., one of her most trusted friends, in Moscow. Sadly, Dr. Newbrey died in a mountain climbing accident in Canada on Aug. 1, 1990. A profound loss to Carolyn and the community.

Carolyn met and decided to share her life with Tim Loughney for 32 happy, productive and fun years. During those years she was embraced by and loved the Loughney family. She brought kindness with her to the table-they brought their laughter. She, a somewhat reserved person of English-Iowa extraction was brought into the large Irish clan Loughney and was welcomed into their hearts before she knew what hit her. It is not a stretch to say she became a “Cornerstone person” in our family.

Though Carolyn had no children when she joined the family she loved her five sons, their wonderful wives and her 12 grandchildren who all adored her for who she was. Now, a heart wrenching loss — paired with terrific memories.