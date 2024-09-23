Charles Lael Umbarger, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 6, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was 75.

Lael was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Moscow, to Charles and Ruby Umbarger. He grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1968. Lael attended Spokane Community College and Lewis-Clark State College after high school, receiving his welding certificate. He was the welding supervisor for Circle J Western World in Caldwell, Idaho, for many years.

Later in life, Lael reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Mary “Kris” Schwartz and they were married in 2006.

Lael was a jack of all trades and a master of most. He was an avid woodworker and always found a use for anything extra. He also did leatherworking and made jewelry. He was a horseman and member of the White Pine Riders and the Latah County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.