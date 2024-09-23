Cheryl Raye Cromer, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. She was born Oct. 31, 1951, to Don and Esther Chrystal in Lewiston. Cheryl was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cheryl is survived by her sister, Janet Shawver (Grady); her daughters, Jennifer Cromer and Stephanie Hall (Michael); and her beloved grandchildren, Isaac, Trinity and Benjamin. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Esther Chrystal.

A proud 1970 graduate of Deary High School, Cheryl married Rex Cromer on May 20, 1971, in Bovill. She lived in various places throughout her life, including Headquarters, Spokane, Bovill and Moscow. Cheryl and Rex divorced in 2011. In addition to raising two daughters and being like a second mom to their friends, and always putting family first, Cheryl had a love and talent for cooking. She shared that talent with others during her time spent owning and operating the Bovill Cafe.