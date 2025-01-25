Christina Ann Baldwin

She divorced Scott in 1990, and did many things on her own, including traveling all over the globe learning about new cultures and meeting new friends. She loved the outdoors, hiking and camping. She hiked the John Muir Trail, kayaked in lake and ocean waters and glacial bays in Alaska.

In 2004, she married Michael Haseltine, who survives her. Both of them were very close to Kenyon and cared deeply for her, working to give her the best care and the most love possible. Kenyon passed away in June of 2024, leaving Tina heartbroken. Nonetheless, Tina continued to fight for improving guardianship in many ways. But it was on one of her daily walks around town, with her dear husband Michael, that a car hit her. Tina struggled to survive her terrible injuries, but she passed with Michael by her side. She should have had many more years ahead — her spirit desiring more flights of wonder. So, suddenly, we all are left hurting with love and memories of this beautiful woman, wife, mother, sister, friend.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Haseltine, two brothers, John (Jan) and Kent. John and his wife had a son, Clay (Rachel), whom have two lovely children; all of whom survive Christina.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.