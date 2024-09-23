Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones passed away during the morning hours on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 85, from influenza A, while living at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation, in Orofino, since June 2024.

Darla was born in Gillette, Wyo., on May 10, 1939, the only daughter of Edward Schoenfeld and Nellie Rose Eisele. In 1957 Darla graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in San Rafael, Marin County, Calif., and went on to cosmetology school. While working as a hairdresser, she attended John Roberts Modeling School in San Francisco. In 1963 she moved to Reno, Nev., to be with family and worked as a cocktail waitress at Harrah’s Club for 10 years and modeled for luncheon fashion shows.

While working in Reno, at age 24, she met Dale Snyder — only to move to Kamiah 55 years later to find him the mayor of Kamiah — small world.

Darla then moved to Sacramento and met a group in a Dixieland jazz club and spent the next 15 years dancing to ’20s and ’30s ragtime jazz at music festivals from San Diego to Victoria, B.C.

In 1983, she moved to the San Juan Islands in Washington and spent 10 years tending bar at the American Legion.

When Darla was 50, she met her soulmate, Ernie Ziebell (they do exist). Their dream lasted two years until he passed away from cancer on Dec. 23, 1990. Suddenly their dream was over. She wished they could have danced one more dance or drowned one more worm.

She rejoined her mother and stepfather, Phil Watson, in Portland, and went to work as a bartender at the Eagles Lodge for 12 years.

After her stepfather passed in August 2001, it was time to retire and spend time with her mother, “the Duchess.” They moved to Kamiah in 2004 to join dear friends and fishing buddies, Bill and Sherre Purdy. They made many new friends and it was a joy living in Kamiah and being a part of the Wild Red Hat girls and their Big Hat counterparts.