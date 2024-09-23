Darrell Conley Kent, a past resident of Moscow, died peacefully in Sammamish, Wash., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. He was 90. Darrell was born on Sept. 12, 1933, in Monroe, La., to Dallas and Aubrey Kent. He received his Bachelor of Science in physics from Louisiana State University in 1954 and a Master of Science degree in physics from the University of New Mexico in 1959. He then switched his focus to mathematics, receiving his Ph.D. from UNM in 1963. He taught at Washington State University for over 43 years and published 106 papers in general topology. More specifically, his research addressed uniform spaces, completions, probabilistic metric spaces, ordered topological spaces and especially convergence structures, including what are now called “Kent convergence structures.”

During the summer of 1960, Darrell met his wife, Jan Benda, on a ferry in Norway while they were both hitchhiking and cycling across Europe. They were married in 1961.

Darrell and Jan have four children, Cathy (married to Gilbert) Lingle, of Battle Ground, Wash., Becky (married to Tom) Kent-Dobias, of Sammamish, Dan (married to Tami) Kent, of Portland, Ore. and Sara (married to Dallas) Deluca, of Portland, as well as foster daughter Cathy Fernandez, of Miami, and 11 grandchildren. After many years in the Palouse, Jan now resides in Issaquah.