Irene Thol

Irene Thol, 92, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Christina Baldwin

Christina Baldwin, 78, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carol Clark

Carol Clark, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tammie Falen

Tammie Falen, 49, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.