Linda A. Landers
Linda A. Landers, 65, of Pullman, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jay Ohnemus
Jay Ohnemus, 69, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Pullman Care Center. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Joshua Toddlee Musselman
SPOKANE — Joshua Toddlee Musselman, 29, of Spokane, and worked in Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Hasfurther
Arthur Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Verna M. Parsons
TUSCON, Ariz. — Verna M. Parsons, 98, of Palouse and Marana, Ariz., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.