SPOKANE — Joshua Toddlee Musselman, 29, of Spokane, and worked in Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Hasfurther

Arthur Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Verna M. Parsons

TUSCON, Ariz. — Verna M. Parsons, 98, of Palouse and Marana, Ariz., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.