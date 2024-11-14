Nancy M. Nagle

Nancy M. Nagle, 75, of Pullman, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jeremy Linskey

Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen Calene

Michael Allen Calene, 82, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Grasser

Ruth Grasser, 88, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.