ObituariesNovember 14, 2024

Deaths

Nancy M. Nagle

Nancy M. Nagle, 75, of Pullman, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jeremy Linskey

Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen Calene

Michael Allen Calene, 82, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Grasser

Ruth Grasser, 88, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Carey

Patrick Carey, 77, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ A. Homer Jr.

Robert “Bob” A. Homer Jr., 64, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Sue Beyers

SPOKANE — Kathryn Sue Beyers, 69, of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret C. Vietri

SEATTLE — Margaret C. Vietri, 83, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Mountlake Hospital in Seattle. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

