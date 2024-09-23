Dale Carver

Dale Carver, 63, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne Slutz

Yvonne Slutz, 100, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Randall

Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.