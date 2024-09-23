Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Deaths

Dale Carver

Dale Carver, 63, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne Slutz

Yvonne Slutz, 100, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Randall

Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Paul V. Bartlett

Paul V. Bartlett, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Sandquist

Robert Sandquist, 89, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. Potter

Donald J. Potter, 66, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesDec. 5
Monty C. Lueck
ObituariesDec. 5
Rodney C. Main
ObituariesDec. 5
Judy Baumgartner
ObituariesDec. 5
Della Kreisher
Related
Karen Coonrad
ObituariesDec. 5
Karen Coonrad
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 5
Marion Cox
ObituariesDec. 5
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 4
Funeral/Service Directory
Zion Malakai Bischoff
ObituariesNov. 30
Zion Malakai Bischoff
Claudette Barnes
ObituariesNov. 28
Claudette Barnes
Diane Frerck
ObituariesNov. 28
Diane Frerck
Joan Britzmann
ObituariesNov. 28
Joan Britzmann
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy