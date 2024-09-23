Dale Carver
Dale Carver, 63, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne Slutz
Yvonne Slutz, 100, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Randall
Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Paul V. Bartlett
Paul V. Bartlett, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Sandquist
Robert Sandquist, 89, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Potter
Donald J. Potter, 66, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.