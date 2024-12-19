Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesDecember 19, 2024

Deaths

Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer

Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer, 57, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Inge ‘Kitty’ Martinez

Inge “Kitty” Martinez, 96, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Dawn ‘Cuddles’ Halliday

Dawn “Cuddles” Halliday, 90, of Moscow died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Christie Nickels

BOISE — Christie Nickels, 81, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Truewood by Merrill Assisted living and Memory Care in Boise. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesDec. 19
Beverly Patricia ‘Pat’ Gearhiser, 1930-2024
ObituariesDec. 19
Deaths
ObituariesDec. 19
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 19
Karen R. Kinzer
Related
Kelly Lyn Cooper
ObituariesDec. 18
Kelly Lyn Cooper
ObituariesDec. 18
Funeral/Service Directory
Karen R. Kinzer
ObituariesDec. 17
Karen R. Kinzer
ObituariesDec. 17
Funeral/Service Directory
Kenneth McNeal
ObituariesDec. 14
Kenneth McNeal
Jay Otto McCoy
ObituariesDec. 14
Jay Otto McCoy
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
ObituariesDec. 14
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
Eva (Day) Wulff
ObituariesDec. 14
Eva (Day) Wulff
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy