Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer

Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer, 57, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Inge ‘Kitty’ Martinez

Inge “Kitty” Martinez, 96, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.