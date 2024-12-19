Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer
Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer, 57, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Inge ‘Kitty’ Martinez
Inge “Kitty” Martinez, 96, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dawn ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
Dawn “Cuddles” Halliday, 90, of Moscow died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Christie Nickels
BOISE — Christie Nickels, 81, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Truewood by Merrill Assisted living and Memory Care in Boise. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.