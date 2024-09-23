Sections
ObituariesDecember 28, 2024

Deaths

Jackie Daniel

Jackie Daniel, 80, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor A. Proctor

DEARY — Eleanor A. Proctor, 86, of Deary, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carmela L. Smith

Carmela L. Smith, 73, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Janice R. Thrall

LEWISTON — Janice R. Thrall, 66, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

