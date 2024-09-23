Jackie Daniel
Jackie Daniel, 80, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor A. Proctor
DEARY — Eleanor A. Proctor, 86, of Deary, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carmela L. Smith
Carmela L. Smith, 73, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Janice R. Thrall
LEWISTON — Janice R. Thrall, 66, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.