ObituariesJanuary 2, 2025

Deaths

Jo Ann E. Getz

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jo Ann E. Getz, 88, formerly of Potlatch, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, WA. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Buster Rex Crawford

LEWISTON — Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Rathbun

Doris Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Josiah Johnson

TROY —Josiah Johnson, 43, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth South

Elizabeth South, 86, of Troy, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Flury

Joseph Flury, 85, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Lynch

Thomas Lynch

Thomas Lynch, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Paula M. Beck

Paula M. Beck, 64, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Linda A. Landers

Linda A. Landers, 65, of Pullman, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Jay Ohnemus

Jay Ohnemus, 69, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Pullman Care Center. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Joshua Toddlee Musselman

SPOKANE — Joshua Toddlee Musselman, 29, of Spokane, and worked in Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Hasfurther

Arthur Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Verna M. Parsons

TUSCON, Ariz. — Verna M. Parsons, 98, of Palouse and Marana, Ariz., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
