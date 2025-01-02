Jo Ann E. Getz

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jo Ann E. Getz, 88, formerly of Potlatch, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, WA. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Buster Rex Crawford

LEWISTON — Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Rathbun

Doris Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Josiah Johnson

TROY —Josiah Johnson, 43, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth South

Elizabeth South, 86, of Troy, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Flury

Joseph Flury, 85, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Lynch