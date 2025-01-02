Jo Ann E. Getz
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jo Ann E. Getz, 88, formerly of Potlatch, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, WA. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Buster Rex Crawford
LEWISTON — Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Rathbun
Doris Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Josiah Johnson
TROY —Josiah Johnson, 43, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth South
Elizabeth South, 86, of Troy, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Flury
Joseph Flury, 85, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Lynch
Thomas Lynch, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Paula M. Beck
Paula M. Beck, 64, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Linda A. Landers
Linda A. Landers, 65, of Pullman, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jay Ohnemus
Jay Ohnemus, 69, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at the Pullman Care Center. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Joshua Toddlee Musselman
SPOKANE — Joshua Toddlee Musselman, 29, of Spokane, and worked in Colfax, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur Hasfurther
Arthur Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Verna M. Parsons
TUSCON, Ariz. — Verna M. Parsons, 98, of Palouse and Marana, Ariz., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Northwest Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.