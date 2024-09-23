Ron Nelson
TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Travis Barnard
Travis Barnard, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Bell
Robert Bell, 38, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta M. Butler
Roberta M. Butler, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra M. Owen
Sandra M. Owen, 81, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Steven P. Sargent
Steven P. Sargent, 60, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.