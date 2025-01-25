Philip “Flip” Kleffner, 92, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy Berg

LEWISTON — Cindy Berg, 58, of Pullman, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.