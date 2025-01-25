Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Deaths

Stephen Paul Abrams

Stephen Paul Abrams, 75, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Philip “Flip” Kleffner, 92, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy Berg

LEWISTON — Cindy Berg, 58, of Pullman, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesJan. 25
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 25
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
ObituariesJan. 25
Paula Marie Beck
ObituariesJan. 25
Frederick W. Hall
Related
Lula M. Gildemann
ObituariesJan. 25
Lula M. Gildemann
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 25
Christina Ann Baldwin
ObituariesJan. 24
Funeral/Service Directory
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
Donna Lynne Spencer
ObituariesJan. 23
Donna Lynne Spencer
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
ObituariesJan. 23
Darla Deane (Schoenfeld) Jones
Richard Bull
ObituariesJan. 18
Richard Bull
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy