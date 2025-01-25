Stephen Paul Abrams
Stephen Paul Abrams, 75, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Philip ‘Flip’ Kleffner
Philip “Flip” Kleffner, 92, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy Berg
LEWISTON — Cindy Berg, 58, of Pullman, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.