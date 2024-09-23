Eldon Libstaff

BOISE — Eldon Libstaff, 86, of Lewiston and Moscow, died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Boise. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Barbee

Edward Barbee, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela J. Lockman

Pamela J. Lockman, 62, of Bovill, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.