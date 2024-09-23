Eldon Libstaff
BOISE — Eldon Libstaff, 86, of Lewiston and Moscow, died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Boise. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Barbee
Edward Barbee, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela J. Lockman
Pamela J. Lockman, 62, of Bovill, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dawn M. Heath
Dawn M. Heath, 67, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donald A. Gallagher
ALBION — Donald A. Gallagher, 86, of Albion, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Jack E. Nelson
Jack E. Nelson, 93, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.