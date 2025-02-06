Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
ObituariesFebruary 6, 2025

Deaths

Norma R. Bartlett

GARFIELD — Norma R. Bartlett, 99, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Crystal K. Carnahan

Crystal K. Carnahan, 65, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Fredrick W. Rabe

Fredrick W. Rabe, 99, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Newbre

COEUR D’ALENE — Thomas Newbre, 57, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Kootenai Health Hospital in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

James A. Briggs IV

James A. Briggs IV, 68, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. Halseth

KENDRICK — Barbara L. Halseth, 89, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Brent M. Glover

Brent M. Glover, 72, of Viola, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Melva Pierce

Melva Pierce, 78, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 6
Marilynn ‘Lynn’ Snodgrass Schmidt
ObituariesFeb. 6
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 6
Jack E. Nelson
ObituariesFeb. 6
Laverna Jean (Shaw) Brunton
Related
Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard
ObituariesFeb. 6
Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard
Tammie Sue Falen
ObituariesFeb. 6
Tammie Sue Falen
ObituariesFeb. 5
Deaths
ObituariesFeb. 5
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 4
Funeral/Service Directory
Roger Rossebo
ObituariesJan. 30
Roger Rossebo
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
ObituariesJan. 30
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
Gary Mac Cole
ObituariesJan. 30
Gary Mac Cole
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy