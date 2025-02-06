Norma R. Bartlett

GARFIELD — Norma R. Bartlett, 99, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Crystal K. Carnahan

Crystal K. Carnahan, 65, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Fredrick W. Rabe

Fredrick W. Rabe, 99, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Newbre

COEUR D’ALENE — Thomas Newbre, 57, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Kootenai Health Hospital in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.