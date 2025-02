Dennis B. Driscoll

LEWISTON — Dennis B. Driscoll, 90, of Troy, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Heidi A. Rutar

Heidi A. Rutar, 41, of Troy, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Gilmore

Richard Gilmore, 86, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Marjorie G. McAlpine

Marjorie G. McAlpine, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.