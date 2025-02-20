Gregory M. Hurst

LEWISTON — Gregory M. Hurst, 61, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Dale C. Brantner

SPOKANE — Dale C. Brantner, 72, of Palouse, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Florence M. ‘Flo’ Bryant

MOLALLA, Ore. — Florence M. “Flo” Bryant, 102, formerly of Palouse, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Bear Creek Memory Care in Molalla, Ore. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.