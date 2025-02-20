Sections
February 20, 2025

Deaths

Gregory M. Hurst

LEWISTON — Gregory M. Hurst, 61, of Pullman, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Dale C. Brantner

SPOKANE — Dale C. Brantner, 72, of Palouse, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Florence M. ‘Flo’ Bryant

MOLALLA, Ore. — Florence M. “Flo” Bryant, 102, formerly of Palouse, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Bear Creek Memory Care in Molalla, Ore. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Richard ‘Rick’ A. Bosse

COEUR D’ALENE — Richard “Rick” A. Bosse, 72, of Moscow, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Schneidmiller House, in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte A. Staihar

Charlotte A. Staihar, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Paradise Creek Health and Rehab in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

J. Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Johnson

J. Kathleen “Kathy” Johnson, 77, of Pullman, and formerly of Moscow, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

