Dale E. Sorbel

Dale E. Sorbel, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, March 14, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Romine

Barbara A. Romine, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.