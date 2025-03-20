Dale E. Sorbel
Dale E. Sorbel, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, March 14, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Romine
Barbara A. Romine, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
George Mancini
DEARY — George Mancini, 79, of Deary, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Guy H. Senter
Guy H. Senter, 82, of Pullman, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.