ObituariesMarch 20, 2025

Deaths

Dale E. Sorbel

Dale E. Sorbel, 68, of Moscow, died Friday, March 14, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Romine

Barbara A. Romine, 90, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

George Mancini

DEARY — George Mancini, 79, of Deary, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Guy H. Senter

Guy H. Senter, 82, of Pullman, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

