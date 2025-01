Tim Hokenson

FARMINGTON — Tim Hokenson, 75, of Farmington, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Glen L. Hower

Glen L. Hower, 90, of Pullman, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia R. Martson

Patricia R. Martson, 91, of Onaway, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

LaVerne Gilbertson