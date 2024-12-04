Rachel L. Knudsen

COEUR D'ALENE — Rachel L. Knudsen, 82, of Moscow, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene. Coeur d'Alene Cremation and Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Randall

Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Monty C. Lueck

ST. MARIES — Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.