ObituariesDecember 4, 2024

Deaths

Rachel L. Knudsen

COEUR D'ALENE — Rachel L. Knudsen, 82, of Moscow, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene. Coeur d'Alene Cremation and Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Randall

Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Monty C. Lueck

ST. MARIES — Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Rodney C. Main

PALOUSE — Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Paul V. Bartlett

Paul V. Bartlett, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Sandquist

Robert Sandquist, 89, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

