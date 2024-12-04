Rachel L. Knudsen
COEUR D'ALENE — Rachel L. Knudsen, 82, of Moscow, died Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d'Alene. Coeur d'Alene Cremation and Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Randall
Janet Randall, 85, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Paradise Creek Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Monty C. Lueck
ST. MARIES — Monty C. Lueck, 68, of St. Maries and Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital in St. Maries. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney C. Main
PALOUSE — Rodney C. Main, 66, of Palouse, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Paul V. Bartlett
Paul V. Bartlett, 93, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Sandquist
Robert Sandquist, 89, of Troy, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.