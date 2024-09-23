Norma R. Bartlett

GARFIELD — Norma R. Bartlett, 99, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

James L. Osborn

James L. Osborn, 71, of Princeton, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Crystal K. Carnahan

Crystal K. Carnahan, 65, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Fredrick W. Rabe