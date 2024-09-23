Norma R. Bartlett
GARFIELD — Norma R. Bartlett, 99, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at LaDow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
James L. Osborn
James L. Osborn, 71, of Princeton, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Crystal K. Carnahan
Crystal K. Carnahan, 65, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Fredrick W. Rabe
Fredrick W. Rabe, 99, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Newbre
COEUR D'ALENE — Thomas Newbre, 57, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Kootenai Health Hospital in Coeur d'Alene. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James A. Briggs IV
James A. Briggs IV, 68, of Moscow, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Halseth
KENDRICK — Barbara L. Halseth, 89, of Kendrick, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brent M. Glover
Brent M. Glover, 72, of Viola, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.