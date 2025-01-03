Ron Nelson

TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tilly Smith

Tilly Smith, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Barnard