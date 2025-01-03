Ron Nelson
TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Tilly Smith
Tilly Smith, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Travis Barnard
Travis Barnard, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Bell
Robert Bell, 38, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta M. Butler
Roberta M. Butler, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.