ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Deaths

Ron Nelson

TROY — Ron Nelson, 79, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Tilly Smith

Tilly Smith, 71, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Barnard

Travis Barnard, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Bell

Robert Bell, 38, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Roberta M. Butler

Roberta M. Butler, 90, of Moscow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

