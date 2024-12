Marion M. Cox

Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Della Kreisher

ELK RIVER — Della Kreisher, 88, of Elk River died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Carver