Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom

COEUR D'ALENE — Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom, 76, of Potlatch, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Eldon Libstaff

BOISE — Eldon Libstaff, 86, of Lewiston and Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Boise. Summers Funeral Home of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Barbee

Edward Barbee, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.