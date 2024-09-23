Jeremy Linskey

Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen Calene

Michael Calene, 82, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.