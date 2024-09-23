Sections
ObituariesNovember 13, 2024

Deaths

Jeremy Linskey

Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen Calene

Michael Calene, 82, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Grasser

Ruth Grasser, 88, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Carey

Patrick Carey, 77, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

