Jeremy Linskey
Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Allen Calene
Michael Calene, 82, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Grasser
Ruth Grasser, 88, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Carey
Patrick Carey, 77, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his home. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.